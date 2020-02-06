Year 7 boy follows in grandfather's footsteps by becoming bellringer

Inigo has been a bell ringer since he was 7 years old Archant

An 11-year-old boy from Clevedon is following in his family's footsteps as a bell-ringer.

Inigo, of Clevedon School, has been ringing the bells of St Andrew's Church, in Old Church Road, as a volunteer since he was seven years old.

Campanology - the study of bells, including bell ringing - has been a family tradition going back several generations in Inigo's family.

His grandfather also rang church bells.

Head of Marine House, Miss Gibb, said: "It is thrilling to see so much passion and talent for hobbies outside of our school.

"Inigo is a lovely student and is showing a determination to continue his family tradition, which has gone back for generations."

There are estimated to be more than 40,000 bell ringers in the UK, all of whom are represented by the Central Council of Church Bell ringers, founded in 1891.