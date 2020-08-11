Advanced search

Edna serenaded by family outside care home on 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 07:13 11 August 2020

Edna Simmons, seen cuting her cake, as she celebrates her 100th birthday at Poet Mews care home.

Social distancing did not stop this centurion from celebrating her special day with more than 50 great-grandchildren, as well as staff and residents at a Clevedon care home.

Edna Simmons, who has lived at Poets Mews, on Two Cherry Avenue, since it opened in September 2019 was also serenaded by a crowd of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren from outside.

She received dozens of cards and gifts, among which was high tea, served on fine bone china, donated by a lady living in the area.

Wellbeing co-ordinator Kazi Wood said: “We can’t have relatives visiting residents inside the care home, so between 50-60 of Edna’s great-grandchildren turned up and sang happy birthday to her from outside.

“A lady in the community kindly donated the bone china, and we had a lovely time celebrating. Everyone partied and after she enjoyed eating some of her cake, Edna went for an afternoon snooze.”

