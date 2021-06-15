PICTURES: Inside luxury Yatton show home
A North Somerset housing development will open the doors to its show homes for potential homeowners this weekend.
Eaton Park, between Arnold’s Way and the North End roundabout junction, is made up of more than 150 homes, 30 per cent of which is classed as affordable housing.
The three-bedroom Avebury and four-bedroom Clifton show homes are both launching at Eaton Park on Saturday, and house-hunters are invited to book viewings.
Sales negotiator, Sharon Wood told the Mercury and Times: "We look forward to welcoming visitors to our new show homes.
"The Avebury show home has been finished to our high-quality standard while the Clifton features many of the upgrades on offer.
"This will help guide customers through our wide range of options and finishes and make it easy to choose exactly what suits their family and lifestyle.”
Prices range from £269,995 to £459,995. To book a viewing call 03451 40 5050 or visit www.curo-sales.co.uk
