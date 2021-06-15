PICTURES: Inside luxury Yatton show home

Published: 12:30 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM June 16, 2021

Eaton Park will open the doors to its showhomes later this week. - Credit: Curo

A North Somerset housing development will open the doors to its show homes for potential homeowners this weekend.

Eaton Park, between Arnold’s Way and the North End roundabout junction, is made up of more than 150 homes, 30 per cent of which is classed as affordable housing.

Picture from the Avebury showhome. - Credit: Curo

The three-bedroom Avebury and four-bedroom Clifton show homes are both launching at Eaton Park on Saturday, and house-hunters are invited to book viewings.

Sales negotiator, Sharon Wood told the Mercury and Times: "We look forward to welcoming visitors to our new show homes.

"The Avebury show home has been finished to our high-quality standard while the Clifton features many of the upgrades on offer.

"This will help guide customers through our wide range of options and finishes and make it easy to choose exactly what suits their family and lifestyle.”

Prices range from £269,995 to £459,995. Pictures from the Avebury showhome. - Credit: Curo

Prices range from £269,995 to £459,995. To book a viewing call 03451 40 5050 or visit www.curo-sales.co.uk

Bookings are available seven days a week from 10am - 5.30pm - Credit: Curo



