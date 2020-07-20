Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton. Curo

The Yatton site was acquired in 2018 with its original plans to build 170 homes.

Plans have been confirmed for a 154-home housing development in Yatton.

South West housing association and house-builders Curo has been granted full planning permission from North Somerset Council for the build.

The site, between Arnold’s Way and the North End roundabout junction, was acquired in 2018 with plans to construct 170 homes.

Curo chief executive Victor da Cunha said: “We’ve worked closely with North Somerset Council and local stakeholders on the detailed plans for this scheme.

“I’m particularly pleased that, while we have reduced the density of homes in response to feedback from the council and representatives of the community, we have been successful in designing a high-quality scheme and maintaining 30 per cent of the new homes as affordable housing.”

In total, the homes consist of 108 for open-market sales, 37 for social rent and nine for Shared Ownership.

Curo confirmed the scheme mentioned by da Cunha will ‘retain the social homes in perpetuity, letting them at reduced rent to local people on the council’s waiting list’.

Curo’s CEO added: “The region desperately needs more homes, particularly affordable homes, so being able to provide much-needed housing is good for its people and, because of the jobs it creates, good for the local economy, too.”

The development, or Eaton Park as it will be known, will also feature a 10-mile cycle network as part of the Strawberry Line route connecting Yatton to Cheddar.

Public open spaces and various trees and wildflower beds will be planted, too.

Curo has also pledged a £2million investment into the surrounding community, leisure, education and transport infrastructure.

Victor da Cunha added: “As a housing association, we have no shareholders, so all the profits we make from building and selling homes are reinvested in delivering more affordable housing for people in our region and maintaining and improving our existing homes.”

The company manages more than 13,000 homes, with the Yatton development eventually adding to this number.

The first homes on the site will be ready to move into by May next year, with the project expected to be finalised in late 2023.