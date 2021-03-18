News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Portishead food festival wins tourism award

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 5:32 PM March 18, 2021   
Dark Matters at eat:Portishead.

Dark Matters at eat:Portishead. - Credit: eat:Festivals

Organisers of a popular Portishead food festival have won a coveted accolade at the Bristol, Bath and Somerset Tourism Awards today (Thursday).  

The event's virtual awards brought more than 50 businesses together to celebrate the best of the region's tourism this afternoon.  

Organisers of Eat:Portishead are celebrating their gold award win in the Tourism Event/Festival of the Year category. The festival was one of a few live events to run in the region in 2020, and the event saw a food & drink market set up around Portishead marina - with Covid transmission mitigation measures in place.  

After the festival's third visit to the town in August last year, the team is looking forward to its return this summer on August 14.

Head of Spreadsheets at eat:Festivals, Bev Milner Simonds, said: "We send our thanks to the officers and council members at North Somerset Council who worked alongside us to make the event happen, our production partners and sponsors whose support enables our work and the visitors who came along, followed the guidance and had a safe, happy visit." 

South West
Portishead News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
