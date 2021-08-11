News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Food festival to return to town this weekend

Henry Woodsford

Published: 8:00 AM August 11, 2021   
GingerBeards Preserves always go down a storm at the eat Festivals.

GingerBeards Preserves always go down a storm at the eat Festivals. - Credit: Archant

The award-winning eat:Portishead food and drink festival will return to the town this weekend.

eat:Portishead, now in its fourth year, it’s back around the Marina from 10am-4pm on Saturday, with more than 80 local food and drink producers.

Alongside the local producers will be DJs, street entertainers, buskers and children’s rides. The festival is well spread out with stalls in seven zones from the lock gates all the way up to Parish Wharf.

eat:Portishead won gold at the Bath, Bristol and Somerset Tourism Awards this year as the best festival in the region. 

Organiser Bev Milner Simonds said: "Producers will include farmers market favourites such as local ales, ciders and wine, bread, cakes and pies plus street food, spirits and charcuterie.

"Alongside all the treats for humans, four-legged friends are welcome - the entire event is dog friendly with lots of water bowls and shade provided plus two fantastic stalls just for our furry friends."

