Advanced search

Eat:Portishead returns this weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 August 2020

Eat: Portishead festival,Two Birds Country Spirits.

Eat: Portishead festival,Two Birds Country Spirits.

Archant

Eat:Portishead will return to the town this weekend.

Eat: Portishead festival, the Somerset Deli.Eat: Portishead festival, the Somerset Deli.

The popular food festival will take place at Portishead Marina on Saturday.

Organisers have spread traders out across six zones around the marina, to help maximise space and enable people adhere to social distancing.

Zones include near Portishead Italian restaurant La Marina, near the dockgates and Burlington corner.

Eat: Portishead festival, the Kitchen Garden Plant Centre.Eat: Portishead festival, the Kitchen Garden Plant Centre.

Other areas people can explore are Centre Quay, Estuary Square and the section near the old dock bridge.

Traders confirmed to attend the event include Jules’ Olives, India In A Jar, High Steaks, Somerset Charcuterie, Pitchfork Ales, GingerBeard’s Preserves.

Other include Boulton Spirit, Winnies Bakery, The Crepe Cart, The Kitchen Chef and Fenny Castle Vineyard.

Eat: Portishead festival.Eat: Portishead festival.

Eat:Portishead returns to Portishead Marina on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Eat: Portishead festival, Ginger Beard's Preserves.Eat: Portishead festival, Ginger Beard's Preserves.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Coastguard escorts teenagers from pier caught tombstoning off landmark

Teenagers were caught tombstoning from Portishead Pier on Saturday. Picture: Portishead Coastguard

Service changes in the community to help reduce hospital admissions

The CCG has opened the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round. Picture: CCG

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Coastguard escorts teenagers from pier caught tombstoning off landmark

Teenagers were caught tombstoning from Portishead Pier on Saturday. Picture: Portishead Coastguard

Service changes in the community to help reduce hospital admissions

The CCG has opened the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round. Picture: CCG

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Cleeve let victory chances slip

Dan Dixon hits out for Cleeve

Nailsea & Tickenham start pre-season schedule

Nailsea & Tickenham held an intra-squad friendly on Saturday

Five-star Overton inspires Somerset win over Glamorgan

Jamie Overton appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Eat:Portishead returns this weekend

Eat: Portishead festival,Two Birds Country Spirits.

Service changes in the community to help reduce hospital admissions

The CCG has opened the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round. Picture: CCG