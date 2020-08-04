Eat:Portishead returns this weekend

Eat:Portishead will return to the town this weekend.

The popular food festival will take place at Portishead Marina on Saturday.

Organisers have spread traders out across six zones around the marina, to help maximise space and enable people adhere to social distancing.

Zones include near Portishead Italian restaurant La Marina, near the dockgates and Burlington corner.

Other areas people can explore are Centre Quay, Estuary Square and the section near the old dock bridge.

Traders confirmed to attend the event include Jules’ Olives, India In A Jar, High Steaks, Somerset Charcuterie, Pitchfork Ales, GingerBeard’s Preserves.

Other include Boulton Spirit, Winnies Bakery, The Crepe Cart, The Kitchen Chef and Fenny Castle Vineyard.

Eat:Portishead returns to Portishead Marina on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

