Food and drink festival goes down a treat in Portishead  

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 4:12 PM August 16, 2021   
Visitors enjoying eat:Portishead on August 14 at Portishead Marina and Parish Wharf.

Visitors enjoying eat:Portishead on August 14 at Portishead Marina and Parish Wharf.

Visitors indulged in tasty delights at eat:Portishead over the weekend.  

Visitors enjoying Dark Matters' treats at eat:Portishead on August 14 at Portishead Marina and Parish Wharf.

Visitors enjoying Dark Matters' treats at eat:Portishead on August 14 at Portishead Marina and Parish Wharf.

The festival saw a record turnout at Portishead Marina and Parish Wharf on Satuirday, where more than 80 local food and drink producers attended the event. 

Visitors enjoying eat:Portishead on August 14.

Visitors enjoying eat:Portishead on August 14.

People browsed farmers market favourites such as local ales, ciders and wine, bread, cakes and pies, plus street food, spirits and charcuterie. They were also entertained by DJs, street entertainers, buskers and children’s rides.  

Visitors enjoying eat:Portishead on August 14.

Visitors enjoying eat:Portishead on August 14.

The festival has been a regular fixture in Portishead for the past four years.

One of the event organisers, Sarah Milner Simonds, said: "It was wonderful to be back in Portishead with so many local food and drink producers and so many people. 

"It was great hearing from visitors how they had invited friends and family to join them for the weekend and how they love having a festival on their doorstep.

"We want to be a good neighbour and to extend our thanks to those who are alongside the marina for their warm welcome and encouragement."

Visitors enjoying eat:Portishead on August 14.

Visitors enjoying eat:Portishead on August 14.

Organiser Bev Milner Simonds, said: "This time last year we held our first event post lockdown in Portishead and went on to win Gold at the Bristol Bath and Somerset Tourism Awards.

"We didn't think winning an award for a festival during a global pandemic could be topped, but Saturday had to be a best-ever event for us - happy visitors, happy councillors and happy producers.

"Thank you Portishead and see you on August 13, 2022."

Eat:Nailsea takes place on October 9 and eat:Clevedon on October 30, both trading from 10am-4pm.

Visitors enjoying eat:Portishead on August 14.

Visitors enjoying eat:Portishead on August 14.


 

