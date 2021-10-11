PICTURES: Eat Nailsea food festival returns to town

Published: 3:17 PM October 11, 2021

A popular food festival made its return to a North Somerset town on the weekend.

Crowds at Eat Nailsea food festival. - Credit: eatFestivals

Eat Nailsea returned to the town on Saturday.

Store holders including Into Coffee, India In A Jar, Nailsea Cider and Boulton Spirit showcased their locally crafted produce.

Crowds at Eat Nailsea food festival. - Credit: eatFestivals

Damien Patton entertained the crowds as the autumn sun ensured a lovely afternoon was enjoyed by all.

Nailsea Cider's stall at Eat Nailsea food festival. - Credit: Nailsea Cider

An Eat Festivals spokesman said: "Great to see so many happy faces in Nailsea. We are back again on December 4 for a festive edition

"Thank you for the warm welcome in the autumn sunshine, and once again a big thank you to Nailsea Town Council and Crown Glass Shopping Centre for their support."

Crowds at Eat Nailsea food festival. - Credit: eatFestivals

More Eat Festivals will take place this month; in Burnham on October 23 and in Clevedon on October 30.