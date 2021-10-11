PICTURES: Eat Nailsea food festival returns to town
- Credit: eatFestivals
A popular food festival made its return to a North Somerset town on the weekend.
Eat Nailsea returned to the town on Saturday.
Store holders including Into Coffee, India In A Jar, Nailsea Cider and Boulton Spirit showcased their locally crafted produce.
Damien Patton entertained the crowds as the autumn sun ensured a lovely afternoon was enjoyed by all.
An Eat Festivals spokesman said: "Great to see so many happy faces in Nailsea. We are back again on December 4 for a festive edition
"Thank you for the warm welcome in the autumn sunshine, and once again a big thank you to Nailsea Town Council and Crown Glass Shopping Centre for their support."
More Eat Festivals will take place this month; in Burnham on October 23 and in Clevedon on October 30.
