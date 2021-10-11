News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

PICTURES: Eat Nailsea food festival returns to town

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:17 PM October 11, 2021   
Crowds at Eat Nailsea food festival.

Crowds at Eat Nailsea food festival. - Credit: eatFestivals

A popular food festival made its return to a North Somerset town on the weekend.

Crowds at Eat Nailsea food festival. 

Crowds at Eat Nailsea food festival. - Credit: eatFestivals

Eat Nailsea returned to the town on Saturday.

Crowds at Eat Nailsea food festival. 

Crowds at Eat Nailsea food festival. - Credit: eatFestivals

Store holders including Into Coffee, India In A Jar, Nailsea Cider and Boulton Spirit showcased their locally crafted produce.

Crowds at Eat Nailsea food festival. 

Crowds at Eat Nailsea food festival. - Credit: eatFestivals

Damien Patton entertained the crowds as the autumn sun ensured a lovely afternoon was enjoyed by all.

Nailsea Cider's stall at Eat Nailsea food festival.

Nailsea Cider's stall at Eat Nailsea food festival. - Credit: Nailsea Cider

An Eat Festivals spokesman said: "Great to see so many happy faces in Nailsea. We are back again on December 4 for a festive edition

"Thank you for the warm welcome in the autumn sunshine, and once again a big thank you to Nailsea Town Council and Crown Glass Shopping Centre for their support."

Crowds at Eat Nailsea food festival.

Crowds at Eat Nailsea food festival. - Credit: eatFestivals

More Eat Festivals will take place this month; in Burnham on October 23 and in Clevedon on October 30. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Four burglary arrests and thousands of pounds worth of stolen goods recovered by police
  2. 2 Historic stretch of pylons felled at zoo
  3. 3 Bristol Bears host exciting Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup
  1. 4 Countryside charity condemns plan to build 600 homes in village
  2. 5 Portishead death: Woman named as Brittany Parrotte
  3. 6 Portishead runners complete London Marathon
  4. 7 North Somerset Council column: We still need to be Covid cautious
  5. 8 Can you help Portishead Porters find volunteer drivers?
  6. 9 Portishead Senior Forum to restart meetings
  7. 10 Town councillor elected to Portishead South Ward
Nailsea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bethan Walker of Simply Green.

Town to take part in National Fiver Fest to support independent shops

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Nicola Brooks and Hayley Weeks of Community Nursing Sisters Sirona with their award.

Groups praised for response during pandemic at town council's awards...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Portishead Memory Cafe has first meeting in 18 months.

Media

Portishead Memory Cafe has first meeting since Covid

Carrington Walker

person
A man is in police custody following his arrest on suspicion of murder

Man in police custody following the death of a woman

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon