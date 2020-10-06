Eat:Nailsea returns to town on Saturday

Peter, Robert and Alison Dart from Whitegate Apple Juice and Cider at the Eat:Nailsea Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Nailsea’s popular food and drink festival returns to the town on Saturday with more than 60 producers.

Nailsea Cider at the Eat:Nailsea Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Nailsea Cider at the Eat:Nailsea Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

It is the second year of the festival and organisers Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds are looking forward to hosting the event.

The open air market, which is supported by Nailsea Town Council, showcases fine food and drink from across Somerset.

Stalls will be spread out through High Street and in Somerset Square and shoppers will be able to buy a variety of goods including farmers’ market favourites such as ales, bread and cheese alongside top quality street food.

The festival will also feature strolling street entertainment and laid-back music.

Matt West and Adam Gough from Riverford Organics at the Eat:Nailsea Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Matt West and Adam Gough from Riverford Organics at the Eat:Nailsea Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

It is the sixth festival Bev and Sarah have run since lockdown and a number of measures will be in place to ensure the safety of traders and shoppers.

Organiser Sarah Milner Simonds said: “We are looking forward to returning to Nailsea and creating a great free day out for the whole family.

“We have attracted some excellent food and drink producers and we hope that visitors will be interested in the stories behind the produce.

“This year has been challenging for everyone and we are aiming to create a safe welcome to this autumn’s event.

Cocoa's Handmade Chocolates at the Eat:Nailsea Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Cocoa's Handmade Chocolates at the Eat:Nailsea Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“We will be providing additional hand sanitiser opportunities, a new layout with more room between stalls, stringent guidance for our producers and taking on board the latest Government recommendations.

“This will be our sixth festival post lockdown, although food markets have been permitted to trade throughout lockdown. We are really proud of how our producers have adapted to the new requirements.

“We would like to extend our thanks to Nailsea Town Council, North Somerset Council’s sustainable travel team and the Crown Glass Shopping Centre for their support.”

The event is fully accessible and there are plenty of gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and dairy-free options as well as smaller portions.

The festival is also single-use plastic free and all food to go packaging is fully compostable.

Eat:Nailsea runs from 10am-4pm. To find out more about the event, log on to the festival’s Facebook page or www.eatfestivals.org