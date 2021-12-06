PICTURES: Eat Nailsea festive food festival

Pier Gin from the Clevedon Distillery being served up by Nicholas Garrick and Lynne Beasley. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Festive delights were served up in Nailsea on the weekend.

Eat Nailsea returned to the town on Saturday.

Stall holders including Dark Matters, Nuttcesity, Pitchfork Ales and Somerset Deli had their produce available to foodies to enjoy.

The latest Government guidance on Covid-19 was adhered to at the festival and people were encouraged to walk, cycle or ride into the town centre.

Alongside local producers, the festival had a few creative types to entertain the crowds too.

An event spokesperson said: "A wonderful day in glorious winter sunshine in Nailsea. Lots and lots of happy faces, great producers, top tunes, Father Christmas and rather a lot of dogs. We have never had a dog treat stall sell out before.

"Thank you to Nailsea Town Council and the Crown Glass Shopping Centre for their support."

Another festive Eat festival will take place in Weston's Italian Gardens on Sunday from 10am-4pm.