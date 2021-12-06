News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

PICTURES: Eat Nailsea festive food festival

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 4:30 PM December 6, 2021
Pier Gin from the Clevedon Distillery being served up by Nicholas Garrick and Lynne Beasley.

Pier Gin from the Clevedon Distillery being served up by Nicholas Garrick and Lynne Beasley. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Festive delights were served up in Nailsea on the weekend.

Eat Nailsea returned to the town on Saturday.

Stall holders including Dark Matters, Nuttcesity, Pitchfork Ales and Somerset Deli had their produce available to foodies to enjoy.

The latest Government guidance on Covid-19 was adhered to at the festival and people were encouraged to walk, cycle or ride into the town centre.

Alongside local producers, the festival had a few creative types to entertain the crowds too.

An event spokesperson said: "A wonderful day in glorious winter sunshine in Nailsea. Lots and lots of happy faces, great producers, top tunes, Father Christmas and rather a lot of dogs. We have never had a dog treat stall sell out before.

"Thank you to Nailsea Town Council and the Crown Glass Shopping Centre for their support."

Most Read

  1. 1 North Somerset schools receive £1,000 memorial donation
  2. 2 Storm Barra expected to bring high winds to South West
  3. 3 'I walked into a full-blown argument': Estate agent considering valuation charge for DIVORCING COUPLES
  1. 4 Santa routes for towns this December are revealed
  2. 5 'Red herrings' need to be ignored for Portishead Railway scheme
  3. 6 Fatal collision in Clevedon leaves man in his 70s dead
  4. 7 Support for people with hidden disabilities living in North Somerset
  5. 8 Art gallery to host 'Clevedon artist of the year'
  6. 9 Council finances given auditors' approval
  7. 10 Clevedon B&M redevelopment approved, despite hundreds of objections

Another festive Eat festival will take place in Weston's Italian Gardens on Sunday from 10am-4pm. 

Nailsea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of what Pill station would look like once built. Picture: MetroWest.

House of Commons

House of Commons gives Liam Fox reason for Portishead Rail delay

Carrington Walker

person
The Somerset Distillery started after four friends found their lives change dramatically during the pandemic.

Friends opt for career change with new Backwell distillery

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The entrance to the Srawberry Line nature trail. Picture: Steve Bridger

Extension to cycling route could be approved next year

Daniel Mumby

Logo Icon
Close Up Of Young woman wearing face mask while walking in the streets of London

North Somerset Council

Council urges North Somerset to follow Omicron rules

Carrington Walker

person