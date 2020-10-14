Advanced search

Organisers thank supporters after successful eat:Nailsea festival

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 October 2020

Gingerbread Preserves at eat:Nailsea.

More than 70 stalls filled the town centre as crowds enjoyed the second eat:Nailsea food and drink festival.

The food and drink producers were well spread out along the High Street and Somerset Square to adhere to Covid safety restrictions.

Organisers Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds said: “Putting on this market has been a challenge, but with the support of North Somerset Council and our producers we have adapted and managed to create a safe and welcoming day in the town centre.

“We had to remove our cook school and screen printing workshops, and all of our seating to comply with the latest guidance but that didn’t dampen the  day.

“We want to extend our thanks to Nailsea Town Council for its support and Crown Glass Shopping for allowing us to use its land – and, of course, to the visitors who followed the advice to maintain social distance, the rule of six and to have a rather nice day shopping in the open air.”

The festival returns on October 9 next year.

