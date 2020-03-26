Advanced search

There With You: Eat:Festivals to launch virtual events

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 March 2020

India in a Jar by Chef Collin Pereira. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

India in a Jar by Chef Collin Pereira. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Eat:Festivals will launch a virtual festival due to the spread of COVID-19.

Joe Heley from Exmoor Cider. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJoe Heley from Exmoor Cider. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Organisers Bev and Sarah Milner started the initiative to keep people shopping locally, but have cancelled a number of festivals to adhere to government guidelines surrounding large gatherings.

Eat:Festivals said: “This spring, because of the spread of COVID-19 through our communities, we have chosen to adapt by working with partners and hundreds of local food and drink micro and small businesses to deliver a virtual festival.

“Our hope is that, out of this very difficult time, we can develop a new phase of positive legacy for community resilience.”

Festivals from the end of July remain scheduled, but events cancelled include eat:Clevedon, eat:Weston, which will return on September 26, and eat:Burnham, which takes place on October 24.

Lee Langridge with a new sauce for the festival called Chimera Dragon, from The Wicked Chilli. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLee Langridge with a new sauce for the festival called Chimera Dragon, from The Wicked Chilli. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

For more information, visit www.eatfestivals.org

