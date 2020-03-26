There With You: Eat:Festivals to launch virtual events
PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 March 2020
Archant
Eat:Festivals will launch a virtual festival due to the spread of COVID-19.
Organisers Bev and Sarah Milner started the initiative to keep people shopping locally, but have cancelled a number of festivals to adhere to government guidelines surrounding large gatherings.
Eat:Festivals said: “This spring, because of the spread of COVID-19 through our communities, we have chosen to adapt by working with partners and hundreds of local food and drink micro and small businesses to deliver a virtual festival.
“Our hope is that, out of this very difficult time, we can develop a new phase of positive legacy for community resilience.”
Festivals from the end of July remain scheduled, but events cancelled include eat:Clevedon, eat:Weston, which will return on September 26, and eat:Burnham, which takes place on October 24.
For more information, visit www.eatfestivals.org