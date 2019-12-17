Gallery
PICTURES: Portishead food festival goes ahead despite gales
PUBLISHED: 10:51 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 17 December 2019
Tom Wright
Robert Hawker Venison at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Bad weather forced a Portishead food festival to be reduced, but organisers believe the event was still a huge success.
Jim and Al from Pulpt craft cider at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
The eat:Festivals team ran a Christmas food market at the marina on Saturday.
Traders from across the West Country sold local produce, perfect for Christmas-time.
An eat:Festivals spokesman said: "A blowy start to the day meant we had to condense the festival from five zones to two and a half.
"We had 68 on site at 9am and we ended the day with 33 having excellent sales - thanks to the thousands of brilliant visitors.
Foodbank donation at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
"A big thank you to locals who stopped to help and the couple who came down out of their flat to assist. We really appreciate the warm comments during the day and encouragement to keep trying with Portishead - it really is an ace venue and you are all lovely.
"Portishead is a magnificent setting and we plan to see you all again on August 8."
