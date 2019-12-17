Advanced search

PICTURES: Portishead food festival goes ahead despite gales

PUBLISHED: 10:51 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 17 December 2019

Robert Hawker Venison at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Robert Hawker Venison at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bad weather forced a Portishead food festival to be reduced, but organisers believe the event was still a huge success.

Jim and Al from Pulpt craft cider at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJim and Al from Pulpt craft cider at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The eat:Festivals team ran a Christmas food market at the marina on Saturday.

Traders from across the West Country sold local produce, perfect for Christmas-time.

An eat:Festivals spokesman said: "A blowy start to the day meant we had to condense the festival from five zones to two and a half.

"We had 68 on site at 9am and we ended the day with 33 having excellent sales - thanks to the thousands of brilliant visitors.

Foodbank donation at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFoodbank donation at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"A big thank you to locals who stopped to help and the couple who came down out of their flat to assist. We really appreciate the warm comments during the day and encouragement to keep trying with Portishead - it really is an ace venue and you are all lovely.

"Portishead is a magnificent setting and we plan to see you all again on August 8."

Anthony from Two Bird Countryside Spirit at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAnthony from Two Bird Countryside Spirit at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Passion and Smoke stand at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPassion and Smoke stand at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Christmas costumes at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONChristmas costumes at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Kerry Voke Leaf and Petal distinctive teas at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONKerry Voke Leaf and Petal distinctive teas at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Molly Studley and Joe Heley with cider from the Secret Orchard at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMolly Studley and Joe Heley with cider from the Secret Orchard at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Times Past Cheese Dairy - Stephen and Janice Webber at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTimes Past Cheese Dairy - Stephen and Janice Webber at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

White Lake Chesses at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWhite Lake Chesses at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Julie Braid and Adrian Carey from the Clevedon Brewery at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJulie Braid and Adrian Carey from the Clevedon Brewery at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bethan Walker Simply Green Zero Waste shop at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBethan Walker Simply Green Zero Waste shop at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Gluhwein Mulled Wine at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGluhwein Mulled Wine at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dark Matters brownies at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDark Matters brownies at Portishead - eat:festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

