Popular food festival to host new event in Clevedon

Organisers Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds at the Eat:Nailsea Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

After roaring success in Portishead and Nailsea, the organisers behind the eat:Festivals have revealed an exciting new event coming to Clevedon in 2020.

Eat:Clevedon is the latest venture of Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, who now run 16 successful festivals across Somerset, including one in Portishead and Nailsea, four in Weston and two in Burnham.

In 2019, Nailsea welcomed local traders to the Crown Glass Shopping Centre, where more than 15,000 people browsed the large array of stallholders.

Eat:Clevedon will arrive for the first time in the town on May 16 and take over Alexandra Road and Queens Square to showcase local food and drink producers alongside some visiting champagne producers from Clevedon's twin town of Epernay.

Co-organiser Sarah Milner Simonds said: "We pride ourselves on the quality of the local producers we bring together at our festivals.

"We have a great range within the #eatfestivalsfamily, but we want to ensure we are giving new entrants the opportunity to trade at some of the biggest and busiest food and drink festivals in the UK, right on their doorstep. We have high standards and are here to help.

"We have explained our sustainability and election criteria in detail online and are available via email to answer any queries from new businesses.

"We are looking forward to this year's festivals in nine Somerset towns and hope to showcase some fresh talent to our thousands of visitors."

The organisers are inviting local traders to apply to be a part of the inaugural Clevedon food festival from New Year's Day.

Interested businesses should look at the eat:Festivals website - www.eatfestivals.org - to learn more about the town, read their sustainability and trader charters and terms and conditions before applying.

These include the shared responsibility for promotion, meeting the festival's sustainability criteria by keeping the event plastic-free and to support all sellers at the event.

Those interested in applying can download the application form as well as criteria from the eat:Festivals' website under the 'Apply' section.

For more information, contact the organisers at hello@eatfestivals.org