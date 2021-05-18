News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Eat:Clevedon festival goes down a treat

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:00 PM May 18, 2021   
Festival returns to success in North Somerset

eat:Festivals hosted its first Clevedon event on May 15. - Credit: eat:festivals

The organisers of Clevedon's first-ever eat:Festival have declared the event a major success as more than 70 stalls set up shop in Queens Square and in Alexandra Road and gardens on Saturday.

Foodies flocked to the one-day event to stock up on local artisan breads, cheeses, cider and street food.

eat:Clevedon could return soon

Stalls were set up in Alexandra Gardens and Queens square. - Credit: eat:festivals

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, who run eat:Festival events across the South West, are hoping to return to Clevedon again soon.

Bev said: “We had a wonderful welcome to Clevedon on Saturday - even the sun shone for us.

"We had background music and entertainers in both areas and a great range of producers from across Somerset. We will be conducting some more formal feedback, but hopefully we will be invited back to host another event in Clevedon.”

May 17: Food festivals to return

Social distancing measures were in place at Clevedon's first eat:Festivals event. - Credit: eat:festivals

Bev and Sarah were commissioned by Clevedon BID to create the event for the town.

Bid chairman Tom Vaughan said: “Clevedon BID is delighted with the outcome of our first eat:Festival.

Most Read

  1. 1 Patients in North Somerset to benefit from GP practices working together
  2. 2 New chief constable will "exude leadership and command", says new PCC
  3. 3 Theatre group to host dance walks by the sea 
  1. 4 Charlie Rich: Ashton & Backwell United name Rich as Stuart Jones' replacement
  2. 5 Council urges caution as lockdown restrictions ease
  3. 6 THINGS TO DO: Inflatable theme park returns to Gatcombe Farm Shop
  4. 7 May 17: Backwell pool reopens after £400k works
  5. 8 New crossing to improve safety on Festival Way cycle path
  6. 9 May 17: Pubs reopen indoors and coaches set off on first holidays
  7. 10 Seed swap launched in Nailsea

"Happily the weather was kind to us and the combination of Clevedon's wonderful seafront setting, independent businesses and the food festival proved to be irresistible to the many locals and visitors."

Business Improvement District
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Front of the Bryant Home in Elm Lodge Road, Wraxall, which is an L-shaped property with slanted gabled roof.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Stunning and modern four-bedroom home near open countryside

Report By Karen Richards

person
James Packman at Holy Trinity Church in Nailsea

Lockdown Easing

Nailsea church awarded grant for repairs and reopening

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Portishead HQ of the Avon Fire and Rescue Service and Avon and Somerset Police.

Chief constable's bid to overturn ruling on PC's racist language dismissed

Stephen Sumner

person
Tim Snaden

Coronavirus

Man with long Covid urges others to take virus seriously

Stephen Sumner

person
Comments powered by Disqus