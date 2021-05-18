Eat:Clevedon festival goes down a treat

Published: 4:00 PM May 18, 2021

eat:Festivals hosted its first Clevedon event on May 15. - Credit: eat:festivals

The organisers of Clevedon's first-ever eat:Festival have declared the event a major success as more than 70 stalls set up shop in Queens Square and in Alexandra Road and gardens on Saturday.

Foodies flocked to the one-day event to stock up on local artisan breads, cheeses, cider and street food.

Stalls were set up in Alexandra Gardens and Queens square. - Credit: eat:festivals

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, who run eat:Festival events across the South West, are hoping to return to Clevedon again soon.

Bev said: “We had a wonderful welcome to Clevedon on Saturday - even the sun shone for us.

"We had background music and entertainers in both areas and a great range of producers from across Somerset. We will be conducting some more formal feedback, but hopefully we will be invited back to host another event in Clevedon.”

Social distancing measures were in place at Clevedon's first eat:Festivals event. - Credit: eat:festivals

Bev and Sarah were commissioned by Clevedon BID to create the event for the town.

Bid chairman Tom Vaughan said: “Clevedon BID is delighted with the outcome of our first eat:Festival.

"Happily the weather was kind to us and the combination of Clevedon's wonderful seafront setting, independent businesses and the food festival proved to be irresistible to the many locals and visitors."