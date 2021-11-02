PICTURES: 5,000 people fed at eat:Clevedon fest
- Credit: Mark Atherton Photography
The return of eat:Clevedon food festival saw more than 5,000 people peruse food and drink made across North Somerset.
Queen's Square and Alexandra Road were brought to life as more than 70 stalls, brimming with local delicacies lined the town centre's streets.
Organisers, Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds told the Times that the pair were already planning to spread Christmas cheer at the next event.
They said: "It was a welcome return to Clevedon, we want to extend our thanks to Clevedon BID, North Somerset Council and Clevedon Town Council for their support and assistance.
“We love bringing the town centre to life for our one-day events and we wanted to spread that cheer into the winter months with these festive festivals.
"Christmas is traditionally a time for feasting and we hope that many visitors with us use the festivals as an opportunity to stock up on local produce to share with friends and family.
"We are also working with the local Foodbank to provide a drop-off point for donations for those in the local community who are not in a position, for whatever reason, to have enough food on the table at this time of year.”
Most Read
- 1 5 firework displays to see in North Somerset
- 2 Bus transformation planned for cheaper fares across area
- 3 North Somerset authors publish books
- 4 School opens new library space
- 5 Hospitality group completes gruelling ride for charity
- 6 Quarry traffic misery in village are 'accident waiting to happen'
- 7 November In The Garden: Don’t down tools just yet
- 8 Modern and versatile four-bedroom home
- 9 North Somerset Covid case rate at its highest
- 10 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?
The next festivals will be eat:Nailsea, held on December 4, and eat:Weston, on December 12.