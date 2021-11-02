PICTURES: 5,000 people fed at eat:Clevedon fest

Louise Nutt selling her prize winning Scotch Eggs at at the Eat:Clevedon Festival in Victoria Road. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

The return of eat:Clevedon food festival saw more than 5,000 people peruse food and drink made across North Somerset.

Queen's Square and Alexandra Road were brought to life as more than 70 stalls, brimming with local delicacies lined the town centre's streets.

The Eat:Clevedon Festival

Organisers, Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds told the Times that the pair were already planning to spread Christmas cheer at the next event.

They said: "It was a welcome return to Clevedon, we want to extend our thanks to Clevedon BID, North Somerset Council and Clevedon Town Council for their support and assistance.

The Eat:Clevedon Festival

“We love bringing the town centre to life for our one-day events and we wanted to spread that cheer into the winter months with these festive festivals.

"Christmas is traditionally a time for feasting and we hope that many visitors with us use the festivals as an opportunity to stock up on local produce to share with friends and family.

Brian Bament and Melissa Down with a Pitchfork Ale

"We are also working with the local Foodbank to provide a drop-off point for donations for those in the local community who are not in a position, for whatever reason, to have enough food on the table at this time of year.”

The next festivals will be eat:Nailsea, held on December 4, and eat:Weston, on December 12.

A Gluten Free Picnic provided by Paul Robbins

Sweet Drinks from Rachel Sweet and Carolyn Shepherd

Paula Neubauer from Get Pickled

Mike's Pork, Matt and Mike Smith

The Kinetic Kitchen staffed by Stacie Petrillo and Sarah Walker

Cathy Vickery and Sally Rochford with thier Bee Sweet luxury cakes

James Cumming from the Fenny Castle Vinyard

Michael Duckworth with his Nutcessity organic nut butters

Lee Langridge from The Wicked Chilli

Alastair and Julie Braid from the Clevedon Brewery




