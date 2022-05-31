Portishead stroke survivor's charity work praised by Duke of Kent

Stroke Association volunteer, Lori Rowsell has received a Thank You message from the Duke of Kent for her work. - Credit: Stroke Association

A stroke survivor from Portishead has received a special message from His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent ahead of national Thank You Day.

Lori Rowsell, a volunteer for the Stroke Association charity, suffered a stroke while on holiday with her husband, Andy, in 2011.

Lori Rowsell suffered a stroke at the age of 48. - Credit: Stroke Association

“It took a few days before a severe stroke was diagnosed,” said Lori who was 48 years old at the time.

“I was on my own when they told me and when Andy arrived for visiting hours I sobbed for so long it took him ages to discover what it was they had told me.

"I was unable to speak properly, had no idea of who I was, where I was, or indeed anything."

The couple were holidaying in Devon and, due to the hospital needing beds, Lori was sent home after 10 days.

"And then the nightmare began.

"I was scared, lonely, depressed, and emotional and did not know what to do.

"Nor did my family, my husband and two beautiful children. And then I met the Stroke Association and my life changed."

Lori would eventually learn to speak, walk and use a computer again but still suffers from panic and anxiety attacks.

She would then join the Nailsea Stroke Survivors group, becoming its secretary and eventual chairperson.

Lori's work with the club, which has around 25 members, has not gone unnoticed and has earned her a special message from the Duke of Kent to mark national Thank You Day (June 5) which coincides with Her Majesty The Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

The Duke of Kent thanked volunteers for their inspirational work. - Credit: Royal Collection Trust©

The Duke described Lori's, and other volunteers', tireless work as 'amazing'.

He said: "On this Thank You Day, it is an honour to be able to say a huge thank you to every one of the fantastic volunteers at the Stroke Association.

“This special weekend, as we celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, it is fitting to also take time to recognise the service of the amazing volunteers who are supporting stroke survivors and their families every day as they rebuild their lives after stroke.

“We are inspired by your dedication, commitment and care towards others, particularly those volunteers who have been so badly affected by stroke themselves.

“My best wishes and thanks to you all.”