Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

PUBLISHED: 11:07 03 February 2020

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

Archant

Cannabis and scales were seized by police during a warrant in Nailsea on Friday.

Avon and Somerset police carried out the warrant following intelligence from the public.

One person was arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

Sgt Mark Raby from Nailsea neighbourhood beat team said: "We are determined to tackle persons using or selling illegal substances locally and encourage the community to contact us if they see anything suspicious or have information which may help.

"They can also contact Crimestopper anonymously if they wish."

To report any suspicious activity, contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

