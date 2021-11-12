A new service will offer trusted and safe transportation to vulnerable people in North Somerset.

Driving Miss Daisy (DMD) UK is a national scheme aimed at caring for people who need help accessing everyday services.

In October, the transport franchise opened to people in the county.

Clare Filer launched the business in Clevedon after caring for her mother during the remaining years of her life while she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

She said services like Driving Miss Daisy can provide much needed care to those who need it most.

She told the Times: "DMD provides a trusted, safe and reliable companion and driving service for people who need a little extra support to live a full life.

"We can offer the confidence needed to get out and about, companionship or even help at home. We enable people to continue socialising in their local communities and remain independent.

"Every service booked is bespoke to the individual, some clients just require transportation, some require assistance pre and post journey.

"We can wait at a destination to provide a return or provide companionship at home or on a trip out. Quotes are competitive and all inclusive, so there are no hidden costs."

Driving Miss Daisy Clevedon transport. - Credit: Clare Filer

DMD also offers services to GP and hospital appointments and everyday trips like shopping or getting to the hairdressers too.

Following the death of her mother, Clare was also involved in caring for her mother-in-law who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 68.

She said: "I have been inspired to do this after recently caring for my Mum, a Backwell resident, for the last years of her life.

"She was a fiercely proud and independent lady who wouldn’t let both cancer and kidney failure stop her from living independently, but needed some assistance to get to dialysis and chemotherapy appointments, as well as transport to see family and friends, once she became wheelchair bound."

If you would like to find out more about Driving Miss Daisy Clevedon, visit www.drivingmissdaisy.co.uk or call Clare on 07587 121661.