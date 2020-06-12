Dozens take the knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Sacha Knop at the Lake Ground in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Rasha Tyson Rasha Tyson

People gathered to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in Portishead.

Residents marked their respect by kneeling for eight minutes and 46 seconds at the Lake Grounds on Wednesday.

Thousands of people turned out across the world to protest against racial injustices as demonstrations throughout the UK were sparked by the murder of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

The Portishead event was organised by Chloe Howarth to ‘show our support for the BLM movement’ and social-distancing was adhered to.

People took a plethora of banners to the Lake Grounds and vicar Laura Downs read a prayer of solidarity on the day.

Among some of the words spoken, Laura said ‘we stand here because black lives matter, because for too long, black lives have not mattered’ and we look forward to when ‘those from every ethnicity, sexuality, ability, gender, and faith are gathered as one’.

