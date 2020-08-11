Double celebrations for Clevedon performing arts student.

An award-winning student from Clevedon has won international acclaim and gained a place at a prestigious performing arts school, ‘Performers’ in London.

Clevedon School pupil Taylor Nicholson, scooped the silver global BTEC award for Performing Arts in recognition of her outstanding attitude, comeback power and positivity

Taylor’s hard work, talent, dedication and resilience was celebrated at the 10th anniversary of Pearson’s BTEC Awards, which is open to anyone studying a BTEC across the world.

She has been offered a place at prestigious performing arts school, Performers, in London.

Judges were told of the time Taylor broke her leg at an audition, and was forced out of the school lead role in a performance of Grease.

However, she remained supportive the rest of the cast, particularly her understudy.

Taylor said: “I was so honoured to have been nominated for this prestigious award, let alone win the silver award.

“These two years have been such an amazing learning experience for me and I will never forget all the memories I have made on this course.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to the teachers who have taught me.

“I would not be where I am today without you all, and I am so grateful.”

Clevedon School prides itself on its thriving performing arts sixth form, where students can study drama and BTEC performing arts courses which cover dance and musical theatre.

Co-ordinator of dance and drama, Debbie Morgan, said: “We’re all hugely proud of everything Taylor has achieved here at Clevedon and it’s so inspiring to see how much she gets out of all of her hard work and how generous she is in offering help to her peers.

“We are so proud that Taylor has secured a place at high-profile performing arts school Performer’s, we can’t wait to see her career flourish.”

Mark Davies, head of sixth form said: “Taylor is an extremely positive and enthusiastic student, she is not only extremely conscientious and dedicated to her own studies, but also very supportive of her peers, providing helpful advice and encouragement at the most pressing times.”