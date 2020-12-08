Family organises doorstep carols for North Somerset

Published: 12:00 PM December 8, 2020

Benjamin and Bethany Sayers who have helped to organise Doorstep Carols in Nailsea and Backwell. - Credit: Joanne Sayers

Families across Nailsea and Backwell are being encouraged to join in with a doorstep carol event to spread some Christmas cheer.

Doorstep Carols, which takes place on December 16, was set up in Shropshire, but the initiative is spreading across the country to help people enter into the Christmas spirit.

The Sayers family, from Backwell, decided to organise a local event and more than 40 streets have signed up so far.

BBC Radio Somerset will be playing the carols and local pianist Mark Feven will also be playing Christmas songs on request at an after-party on the group’s Facebook page.

Joanne Sayers said: “It started as the kids wanted to sing carols and we explained due to covid they couldn’t in the usual way.

“We said perhaps we could go and sing to their great-grandparents who are in Rodney Road, Backwell and maybe get the rest of their street involved as we haven’t been able to do the usual Christmas occasions that we would have done this year.

“My husband then found Doorstep Carols which started in Shropshire and they were getting local radio stations involved. Also saying you could become a street organiser for your area, so we thought we would.

“So we set up the Facebook Page - Doorstep Carols Nailsea, Backwell and Surrounding areas and publicised it on Facebook.

“There are now already 40 streets taking part and the kids were out delivering invites around the great-grandparents' house in Backwell yesterday.”

Doorstep Carols is taking place on December 16 at 6pm and people are being encouraged to step out of their front doors to sing festive tunes with their neighbours.

Organisers are asking people across the country to raise some much-needed Christmas cheer as the usual mass gatherings, light switch-ons and social events will not be able to go ahead this year due to the pandemic.

People are urged to stay in household bubbles and obey local restrictions.

The carols and sheet music are available to download by logging on to www.doorstepcarols.co.uk

To find more, visit the group's Facebook page.



