Care home enjoys visit from donkey

Published: 11:02 AM September 14, 2021

A therapy donkey delighted residents at a Clevedon care home.

Charlie, from Kelly’s Donkeys, was invited in to Alvony House residential care home in Linden Road to meet the residents.

Residents meeting Charlie the donkey. - Credit: Alvony House

A spokesman for the care home said: “Not only did the residents enjoy petting Charlie the Donkey, but the handler was excellent for the visit to Alvony House. The weather was a little rubbish, but Charlie was very patient, and many residents and team members popped out to say hello.

“The donkey was absolutely lovely, so calm and well-behaved and we have had lots of very positive feedback from our residents on the visit.

“If you are looking to hire a donkey, I couldn’t recommend Kelly’s Donkeys enough. All our residents really enjoyed the day, as well as the staff.

“We would like to say a big thank you for this experience to Kelly’s Donkeys. We will definitely be booking the animals again, hopefully when the weather is a bit warmer.”