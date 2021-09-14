News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Care home enjoys visit from donkey



Vicky Angear

Published: 11:02 AM September 14, 2021   
Donkey visits Alvony House

Charlie the donkey visiting Alvony House care home. - Credit: Alvony House

A therapy donkey delighted residents at a Clevedon care home. 

Charlie, from Kelly’s Donkeys, was invited in to Alvony House residential care home in Linden Road to meet the residents. 

Donkey visits Alvony House

Residents meeting Charlie the donkey. - Credit: Alvony House

A spokesman for the care home said: “Not only did the residents enjoy petting Charlie the Donkey, but the handler was excellent for the visit to Alvony House. The weather was a little rubbish, but Charlie was very patient, and many residents and team members popped out to say hello. 

“The donkey was absolutely lovely, so calm and well-behaved and we have had lots of very positive feedback from our residents on the visit. 

“If you are looking to hire a donkey, I couldn’t recommend Kelly’s Donkeys enough. All our residents really enjoyed the day, as well as the staff. 

 “We would like to say a big thank you for this experience to Kelly’s Donkeys. We will definitely be booking the animals again, hopefully when the weather is a bit warmer.” 

  

