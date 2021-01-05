Donate trees for animals at Noah's Ark
- Credit: Archant
A Weston man is collecting Christmas trees to donate to animals at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm.
Jeff Gunton has teamed up with local builders Dave Jones & Sons to take unwanted trees to the zoo farm in Wraxall.
Jeff, from Weston Village, started the tree collection last year. He said: “It all started a bit by accident last year.
“A Facebook post came up asking for Christmas tree donations but for a ‘Noah’s Ark Zoo’ in USA.
The one in Wraxall saw this and decide to get involved the same way.
“I was overwhelmed by the support from the local people and managed to collect 38 trees.
“As it was such a success and the animals seemed to enjoy playing with and eating the trees, I got in touch with Noah’s Ark back in mid-November to see if the appeal was running again this year, which it is.”
To find out where to drop off your tree, message Jeff on Facebook.
Most Read
- 1 Music duo win two awards and are up for another
- 2 Zoo reopens to customers for new year
- 3 Nailsea Running Club launch Couch to 5k course
- 4 Clapton in Gordano net win over Nailsea rivals
- 5 Developments which could reshape North Somerset in 2021
- 6 Hospice celebrating 30 years of helping seriously ill children
- 7 Vaccinations to begin for over 80s in North Somerset
- 8 National lockdown announced following record number of coronavirus cases
- 9 Clevedon disappointed by Plymouth Parkway postponement
- 10 War Memorial Hall celebrates 100 years of serving villagers