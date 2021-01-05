Donate trees for animals at Noah's Ark

Published: 1:07 PM January 5, 2021

Jeff Gunton and friends Lee O'Dea and Dave Jones loading up a truck full of christmas trees donated by residents in and around Weston Village last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

A Weston man is collecting Christmas trees to donate to animals at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm.

Jeff Gunton has teamed up with local builders Dave Jones & Sons to take unwanted trees to the zoo farm in Wraxall.

Jeff, from Weston Village, started the tree collection last year. He said: “It all started a bit by accident last year.

“A Facebook post came up asking for Christmas tree donations but for a ‘Noah’s Ark Zoo’ in USA.

The one in Wraxall saw this and decide to get involved the same way.

“I was overwhelmed by the support from the local people and managed to collect 38 trees.

“As it was such a success and the animals seemed to enjoy playing with and eating the trees, I got in touch with Noah’s Ark back in mid-November to see if the appeal was running again this year, which it is.”

To find out where to drop off your tree, message Jeff on Facebook.