Domestic abuse support launched in Nailsea

Cllr Mark Canniford talking at the launch. Archant

A domestic abuse campaign has been launched in Nailsea to offer to support to victims who are unable to get help.

North Somerset Council has been working with the parents and friends of Claire Tavener, from Nailsea, who was murdered by her husband in 2018.

Mum-of-two Claire had reported two incidents of domestic to police before she was stabbed to death by Andrew Tavener in January 2018.

Claire’s friends set up a fundraising page to help her parents who are now raising their two young boys.

The council has also been working with Claire’s friends to offer more support for victims of domestic abuse in the area.

Louise Branch, domestic abuse co-ordinator for the authority, said: “We’ve been talking to Claire’s parents and some of her friends about things we can do to help.

“The Nailsea community is quite close and quite caring and we are trying to target an information campaign in the town.

“The whole community has been affected by Claire’s death and we want to do something to help.

“Claire’s family and friends are very keen to help in case someone else is going through something similar.”

The council launched the event at the former Blue Room art gallery in Crown Glass Shopping Centre earlier this month.

Officers handed out packs to businesses to help them support any employees who might be suffering from domestic abuse.

Louise added: “We invited all local businesses to give them information about domestic abuse support and how they can help staff.

“Most people experiencing domestic abuse don’t go to their employers, it’s more likely friends, family or colleagues who know about it.

“But if you are working and you are being controlled by your partner, work is one place you might be safe to call someone or meet someone to talk about it.

“We are asking businesses to put posters up and leave leaflets around. We are also asking businesses whether they can enable staff to use their phones or meet someone if they need support.

“We are just showing people how they can help.”

Gemini Services currently offers support and advice to victims of domestic abuse in North Somerset.

Next Link is due to take over the council contract on April 1, but the service number will remain the same on 0800 6949999.

For details on support services, log on to www.saferstrongerns.co.uk/domesticabuse