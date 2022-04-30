Make an active travel pledge, Clevedon Town Council has urged

Clevedon Town Council will produce 10 active travel themes over the course of 10 months. - Credit: MabelAmber/3965 images

Clevedon residents have been urged to get involved with making positive environmental pledges for the town.

The climate emergency working group (CEWG) on Clevedon Town Council will produce 10 themes on climate change over the course of 10 months, and urges everyone to get involved with the scheme.

Starting this month, the theme will be active travel.

As part of the council's commitment to carbon neutrality by 2030 and encouraging alternative forms of outdoor travel and activities, the town council, along with North Somerset Council, has now updated its popular walking map Clevedon town paths.

The map can be picked-up from libraries and other outlets and feature a number of paths and walks in the town which can be accessed by foot or bike without needing to cross any roads.

CEWG chair, Cllr Eric Holdsworth, said: "The aim was for residents and visitors to see what a wealth of paths we have, and to show everyone can get around most of Clevedon by foot or bike without having to venture onto roads as they can be dangerous places especially for the young or elderly.

"More than 3,000 copies have been distributed to all schools in Clevedon for use by students, teachers and support staff.

"They offer safe routes to schools which we all know benefits the health of children and prevents unnecessary pollutants entering the atmosphere.

"Children are the most vulnerable to vehicle exhaust pollution particularly from diesel engines, which is increasingly known to have a very bad effect on the breathing of young people.

"Pollutants include carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.

"Walking and cycling is a win-win situation."

The group is encouraging everyone to reduce their use of cars and to instead walk, cycle and use public transport a lot more.

Pledges include a car free day and only driving children to school when it's urgent or raining.

The pledges should be displayed in a prominent position to help remind people of its purpose.

In 2020, North Somerset Council and Clevedon Town Council voted to pledge carbon neutrality by 2030. It was decided after a consultation found 81 per cent agreed to implement policies on tackling climate change.