Advanced search

Ad Feature

Property Spotlight: Open-plan family living with sea views

PUBLISHED: 17:21 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 05 October 2020

The huge drive leads to the front of the bungalow.

The huge drive leads to the front of the bungalow.

Archant

A stunning three/four bedroom detached house with sea views, which has been fully modernised with an open-plan living area being the focal point of the family home.

The garden can be enjoyed from the inside via stunning bi-fold doors.The garden can be enjoyed from the inside via stunning bi-fold doors.

The current owners have also added air conditioning and a detached garden office as part of the refurbishment.

The property is situated on a generous plot, with the accommodation comprising an entrance hall, living room, playroom/bedroom, kitchen-dining room, utility room, bathroom and a bedroom with patio doors on the ground floor.

The hallway features Karndean flooring, as does the beautifully-designed kitchen-diner-family room, which has full-length, aluminium bi-folding doors, with fitted-blinds, leading to the back garden, matching side-window, a skylight, units with granite worktops, a Bosch gas hob with extractor, integral Bosch double-oven and Smeg dishwasher. The first floor has another two bedrooms, a shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

A 'wow factor' can certainly be experienced when entering the kitchen.A 'wow factor' can certainly be experienced when entering the kitchen.

Outside, there is an enclosed garden at the back, with lawn and large patio and the office with under-floor heating. There is ample parking and a double garage at the front.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon AC duo enjoy virtual London Marathon test

Clevedon's Eloise Hallow took part in the virtual London Marathon on Sunday

Property Spotlight: Open-plan family living with sea views

The huge drive leads to the front of the bungalow.

Journalism Matters...now more than ever

Journalism Matters week.

Nightingale Hospital to be used for eye care

The formal opening of NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Medical group withdraws plans for Weston College site in Nailsea

Tyntesfield Medical Group Executive Manager Lawrie Lewis outside the old Weston College building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON