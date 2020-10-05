Property Spotlight: Open-plan family living with sea views

A stunning three/four bedroom detached house with sea views, which has been fully modernised with an open-plan living area being the focal point of the family home.

The current owners have also added air conditioning and a detached garden office as part of the refurbishment.

The property is situated on a generous plot, with the accommodation comprising an entrance hall, living room, playroom/bedroom, kitchen-dining room, utility room, bathroom and a bedroom with patio doors on the ground floor.

The hallway features Karndean flooring, as does the beautifully-designed kitchen-diner-family room, which has full-length, aluminium bi-folding doors, with fitted-blinds, leading to the back garden, matching side-window, a skylight, units with granite worktops, a Bosch gas hob with extractor, integral Bosch double-oven and Smeg dishwasher. The first floor has another two bedrooms, a shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

Outside, there is an enclosed garden at the back, with lawn and large patio and the office with under-floor heating. There is ample parking and a double garage at the front.