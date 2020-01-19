Advanced search

Charity to host demetia friendly day

PUBLISHED: 11:04 19 January 2020

Members of the Kubiak FoundationPICTURE: EMPica

Members of the Kubiak FoundationPICTURE: EMPica

Empica

The Kubiak Dementia Foundation is hosting a Dementia Friendly Day on February 1 to provide a safe, relaxing space for dementia patients in North Somerset.

The event will be held in the garden room wing of Penny Brohn UK, Chapel Pill Lane, in Pill and is the second event to be run by the Clevedon-based charity.

The first took place in September 2019 with around 40 people taking part in activities that included meeting animals, arts and crafts, music and complementary therapies.

The foundation was created in January 2019 by Victoria Kubiak as a legacy to her husband George, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2010.

She said: "Finding places for George and the family to visit where he was safe was difficult, and we found other carers and families that just wanted a family day out."

The event runs from 10am to 3.30pm. Call 01275 876688 for more information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Employee who ‘destroyed’ Nailsea family business spared jail

Kirstie Port was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Police confirm indentity of body found during a search last week

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Teenage boy reaches 21k views on global internet platform

Woody, of Clevedon School, has reached more than 20,000 views on Youtube

Clevedon youngsters join protest against expansion location for special school

Children and adults protesting against the proposed Baytree School development in fields off Brookfield Walk in Clevedon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Family dedicates tribute to mother who died after falling from flat

Catherines family described her as a loving wife and a mother in an emotional tribute. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Most Read

Employee who ‘destroyed’ Nailsea family business spared jail

Kirstie Port was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Police confirm indentity of body found during a search last week

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Teenage boy reaches 21k views on global internet platform

Woody, of Clevedon School, has reached more than 20,000 views on Youtube

Clevedon youngsters join protest against expansion location for special school

Children and adults protesting against the proposed Baytree School development in fields off Brookfield Walk in Clevedon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Family dedicates tribute to mother who died after falling from flat

Catherines family described her as a loving wife and a mother in an emotional tribute. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Charity to host demetia friendly day

Members of the Kubiak FoundationPICTURE: EMPica

Shoe shop donates hundreds of shoes to African pupils

Portishead Primary School head teacher Richard Riordan with donated books. Picture: Tracey Fowler

Good rating for Clevedon care home

The report by the CQC praised nursing staff

Talented oboist to perform recital in Clevedon

Lavinia Redman will perform at Clevedon Music Club.

North Somerset charities get funding boost

North Somerset BME Network has benefitted from North Somerset Community Partnerships funding.Picture: NSCP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists