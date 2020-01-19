Charity to host demetia friendly day

Members of the Kubiak FoundationPICTURE: EMPica Empica

The Kubiak Dementia Foundation is hosting a Dementia Friendly Day on February 1 to provide a safe, relaxing space for dementia patients in North Somerset.

The event will be held in the garden room wing of Penny Brohn UK, Chapel Pill Lane, in Pill and is the second event to be run by the Clevedon-based charity.

The first took place in September 2019 with around 40 people taking part in activities that included meeting animals, arts and crafts, music and complementary therapies.

The foundation was created in January 2019 by Victoria Kubiak as a legacy to her husband George, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2010.

She said: "Finding places for George and the family to visit where he was safe was difficult, and we found other carers and families that just wanted a family day out."

The event runs from 10am to 3.30pm. Call 01275 876688 for more information.