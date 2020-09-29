Support service helps people to become debt-free in pandemic

The pandemic has seen many families suffer financial hardship – yet one man in the Gordano area describes lockdown as a silver-lining since being helped to become debt-free.

Two years ago churches in the Gordano area, in partnership with national charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP), opened a debt centre, where they aim to help people manage their debt, with the goal of becoming debt-free.

Since then they have seen 25 clients work towards freedom from debt with several becoming debt-free during that time.

Andrew – whose name has been changed to protect his privacy – suffered mental health issues due to financial worries. He says things became so bad last Christmas that he became suicidal, and sought help from his GP; who pointed him in the direction of CAP. Working with CAP since January, Andrew has been able to get free of debt.

He said: “It may seem odd to say that lockdown had a silver lining, but I’m so grateful for all the help I received from CAP. My GP was great, and she put me in the direction of how to contact CAP.

“After the first phone call I felt like a huge weight had been lifted and that there may in fact be help for me.

“Things are still tough, especially with Covid-19 still with us, but at least I’m not weighed down by the debt anymore and I’m now looking forward to a much better future with my family.”

CAP’s free debt help service is available to people in the area who are dealing with problem debt.

There is ongoing support at the Gordano Debt Centre. Heading the team of highly-trained debt advisors, is centre manager, Joanna Pritchett.

She said: “So many people put off dealing with debt thinking that either they’ll be able to figure something out. We understand why some people ignore their debts but CAP wants to help them along the journey by giving advice, guidance and support to become debt-free.”

The free services is available in Clevedon, Nailsea and Portishead. For more information, log on to capuk.org, Call Joanna for an informal, confidential chat on 07568 354880, or book an appointment via CAP’s freephone number 08003 280006.