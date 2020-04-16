Advanced search

Man wanted in connection with theft investigation

PUBLISHED: 12:43 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 16 April 2020

Dean Hancock is wanted by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Dean Hancock is wanted by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A 40-year-old man is wanted in connection with an ongoing theft investigation and for failing to attend court.

Police have issued an appeal to find Dean Hancock, who has links to North Somerset and Hartcliffe in Bristol.

Hancock is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins, slim and having short, dark brown hair.

He has tattoos on his neck, including three stars, as well as others on his hand and wrist. He sometimes wears glasses and has a Bristolian accent.

Anyone who sees Hancock should call 999 and give reference number 5220040352.

Or, if people know of his whereabouts, call 101 and give the call-handler the same reference code.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

