David Beckham delights fans at son's football match in Clevedon

Football legend David Beckham made fans' dreams come true in Clevedon last night (Wednesday) after watching his son's football match.

Becks was at The Hand Stadium, in Davis Lane, watching his son Romeo play Clevedon Town Football Club's under-18 team.

After the match, Becks posed for countless photos and chatted to fans who paid tribute to the 'truly lovely bloke'.

Tash Goodman said she heard Beckham was at the football club so she headed over to see if she could catch a glimpse of her hero.

She said: "I am not ashamed to say, I went down there to have a little peak to see if he was there and actually couldn't believe he was.

"I saw him at Clevedon Town Football Club where he was watching his son Romeo play.

"I watched the game and then couldn't wait for my photo. I face-timed my daughter and he spoke to her briefly.

"He is a genuinely nice guy. He took time to have photos with everyone after the game and did signings.

"He even signed someone's arm so she could have a tattoo.

"He is as beautiful in real life as you see in the press and as genuine as you imagine him to be.

"I'm totally star-struck."

Professional magician Seb Farr also heard Becks was in town and headed down to the football club to show off his tricks.

He said: "When I heard he was in Clevedon, I literally just picked up a deck of cards, got in the car and took a chance.

"I waited for an hour for the football match to finish and caught glimpses of him in the crowd.

"I saw him walking out and asked him for two minutes of his time, to which he obliged.

"I felt so nervous performing for someone who is such a global icon, but life is full of risks, right?

"If you don't take them, you'll never get the reward.

"He was truly lovely bloke, even went out of his way to comment on my Instagram.

"I did slip him a business card too, so here's hoping he flies me over to LA to perform at a star-studded party, aye?

"It marked a milestone in my magic career, that's for sure."

Romeo Beckham plays for Millfield and Clevedon Town FC posted a thank you to the team and Beckham for attending.

The club said: "David Beckham it was an absolute pleasure having you watch our U18s tonight.

"The boys were made over you took the time for a photo.

"Massive thanks to Millfield for the friendly and all the best guys."