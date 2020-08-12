Advanced search

Couple celebrates golden wedding anniversary

PUBLISHED: 18:00 12 August 2020

Dave and Jackie Perry say the secret to their 50 years of marriage is

Dave and Jackie Perry say the secret to their 50 years of marriage is "plenty of give and take".

Nicola Bradshaw

A Congresbury couple will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Dave and Jackie Perry first met each other at a dance in Blagdon in January 1968.

Two years later the pair tied the knot on August 15 1970 – 50 years ago.

Since meeting back in 1968, three children – Nicola, Julie and Ian – along with six grandchildren have followed.

Nowadays, Dave and Jackie often enjoy roaming in and out of Exmoor together and both say the secret to their 50-year bond is ‘plenty of give and take’.

Daughter Nicola said: “They are great parents and grandparents as well as neighbours and friends who always seem to be willing to lend a hand.

“They are always there for us whenever we need them and love spending time with the family.

“Dad is always watching the local cricket in Congresbury while mum often enjoys spending time with her sister Jo.”

