Supporters wanted for community skate park festival

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Nailsea's popular skate park festival will take place on June 6 this year.

Nailsea Skatepark Festival 8,06,19 Nailsea Skatepark Festival 8,06,19

Organisers have confirmed the date of the 18th festival which attracts skaters from across the South West.

The event features competitions for skateboarders, BMX and scooter riders at Millennium Park, in Brockway.

As well as the action on the skate park, there will be numerous stalls and activities for families to take part in.

Nailsea Skatepark Festival 8,06,19 Nailsea Skatepark Festival 8,06,19

Organisers are keen to increase the size of the festival and are looking for sponsors and more people to help out.

They are also raising money for a generator.

Nailsea Skatepark Festival 8,06,19 Nailsea Skatepark Festival 8,06,19

Phil Williams, festival director, said: "A big thanks for all those already involved in the planning of next year's event, particularly those from Holy Trinity and Trendlewood church, Nailsea Town Council, Nailsea Community Trust, Nailsea Baptist Church, Christians Together in Nailsea and all the individual volunteers who will be giving up their time.

"The event is run purely from local funding donations and takings on the day itself, both of which we are extremely grateful for, so if you would be interested in becoming an official sponsor or would like to find out more details of the opportunities that exist, please contact me."

Groups and charities can showcase their activities at the event and forms are being sent out to previous stallholders in the next few weeks.

Waitrose shoppers will be able to donate their green tokens to the skate park festival later this year.

Nailsea Skatepark Project is holding a spring clean at the facility over Easter to prepare the park for the summer.

The group is also planning to continue with its skate and scooter schools in the holidays.

Mr Williams added: "We have always been so encouraged with the backing we had when we were raising funds for the new skate park, and so with that in mind it is so encouraging to see progress with both the projects to rebuild the Clevedon skate park and also the potential building of a skate park in Portishead.

"It is hoped both these organisations will be present on Skatefest day so that others can talk to them about their projects."

Anyone interested in sponsoring the festival or helping out, can contact Phil via email at phil@christiansurfers.co.uk