Gordano School pupil makes The Greatest Dancer live shows with Dark Angels group

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer. Scott Jones

A Gordano School pupil has made the live shows of The Greatest Dancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer. The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

George Jones, aged 15, is the youngest member of Bristol dance group Dark Angels, which has reached the live stages of the competition.

The Greatest Dancer is broadcast on BBC One and offers acts a chance to win £50,000, and to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Twelve groups will perform live tonight (Saturday) and acts have been coached by four dance captains, singers Cheryl and Todrick Hall, Strictly star Oti Mabuse and Amercian actor Matthew Morrison.

The Dark Angel's audition aired on January 25 and performers needed 75 per cent of the audience vote to get through to the live shows.

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer. The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

The group made it though after Oti guaranteed Dark Angles a place in the competition.

George's father, Scott Jones, said: "George is in London at the moment, he's feeling the pressure a little bit but it's enjoyable for him at the same time.

"He travels to the city on Wednesday evening in preparation for the show and the group has to do show openers, dress rehearsals on a Friday night and then it's straight onto the live show tonight.

"Oti, the group's coach, is a very busy woman, she came up to the Dark Angels' base recently, and rehearsals were meant to end at 10.30pm - she ended up staying until 12.30am."

George has been dancing with Dark Angels for two years and the group won a hip hop world title in Orlando in April 2019.

He is studying to take his GCSE exams and lives in Portishead.

George's dad will be at the live show tonight while his mum Martina, and two brothers, William, aged 22, and Louis, aged 18, will be spurring him on from home due to limited availability for allocated tickets for the show.

Scott continued: "He chats with us over video message quite often, to check he has gotten enough sleep, that kind of thing.

"It's not an ideal time with George's exams happening, but he can't miss an opportunity like this, he just couldn't turn it down."

Gordano School said: "Good Luck to George and all the Dark Angels dancers for the remainder of the competition, tune in to watch them if you can."

The Greatest Dancer will air on BBC One tonight at 6.30pm.