Floral display helping to cheer up shoppers in Nailsea

Published: 10:00 AM April 20, 2021

The daffodils have been planted by Nailsea Lions. - Credit: Nailsea Lions

Colourful blooms have been brightening up Nailsea, thanks to dedicated volunteers.

Members of Nailsea Lions planted daffodils along Lions Green, off Stock Way South, and the bulbs have now produced a bright display along the roadside.

President of the Lions, Pam Hunt, said: “We are delighted with the results of our efforts. The flowers are beautiful and will lift the spirits of people walking across the green to and from the shops.”

In 2019, the Lions group donated £4,000 to Nailsea Town Council so the previously derelict land could be cleared, landscaped and a path for shoppers installed.

In addition, a contemporary-design seat was put in place, to enable people to sit and rest on their way to and from the centre

Nailsea Lions has been planting flowers in Lions Green for the past couple of years to make the area attractive for residents and visitors.