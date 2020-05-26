Advanced search

Cyclist hit by car on Portbury Hundred

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 May 2020

The Portbury Hundred leading into Portishead. Picture: Google Street View

The Portbury Hundred leading into Portishead. Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

A woman cyclist has suffered head and shoulder injuries after a collision with a car on The Portbury Hundred over the bank holiday weekend.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene in Portishead on Sunday at around 3.50pm.

The woman’s injuries are not believed to be serious and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Twenty two more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty two more coronavirus cases have been confirm in North Somerset.

Pop-up cycling routes to help people exercise during pandemic

Pop-up cycling routes are being set up in North Somerset to enable people to travel and exercise safely during the pandemic.

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

5 great North Somerset woodland walks

Leigh Woods (Bluebells in Leigh Woods near Clifton © Graham Duerden, Flickr licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

10 of the best walks in North Somerset

Weston Woods.

Most Read

Twenty two more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty two more coronavirus cases have been confirm in North Somerset.

Pop-up cycling routes to help people exercise during pandemic

Pop-up cycling routes are being set up in North Somerset to enable people to travel and exercise safely during the pandemic.

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

5 great North Somerset woodland walks

Leigh Woods (Bluebells in Leigh Woods near Clifton © Graham Duerden, Flickr licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

10 of the best walks in North Somerset

Weston Woods.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Trust working to reopen Weston hospital’s A&E after coronavirus outbreak

Weston Hospital is closed to new patients following a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cyclist hit by car on Portbury Hundred

The Portbury Hundred leading into Portishead. Picture: Google Street View

Coronavirus: Ball shining rule ‘will give batsmen advantage’

Australia's Mitchell Starc during a nets session

Police appeal to identify Nailsea taggers

Graffiti in Nailsea. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Temporary coronavirus testing unit set up in Weston car park

A mobile Coronavirus testng unit has been set up in Weston. Picture: PA Wire/Ben Birchall
Drive 24