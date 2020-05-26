Cyclist hit by car on Portbury Hundred

The Portbury Hundred leading into Portishead. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

A woman cyclist has suffered head and shoulder injuries after a collision with a car on The Portbury Hundred over the bank holiday weekend.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene in Portishead on Sunday at around 3.50pm.

The woman’s injuries are not believed to be serious and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.