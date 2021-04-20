Cycling routes added to Nailsea Charity Walks fundraiser

Published: 8:14 AM April 20, 2021

A popular sponsored walk in Nailsea is being opened up to cyclists for the first time this year.

Nailsea Charity Walks and Runs is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, Rotary Nailsea and Backwell is introducing three routes for cyclists.

The event was held virtually last year due to the pandemic, but more than 300 people took part raising £20,000 for charities. Fundraisers were given the chance to take part in the event on October 11, or complete one of the routes by October 31.

Alan Davies, from Rotary Nailsea and Backwell said: "In 2021 we still find ourselves locked down but, it being the 10th anniversary of the event, Rotary decided to extend the scope and appeal by introducing three routes for cyclists in addition to the ever-popular walking and running routes.

"So now, even more people can have fun whilst enjoying our glorious local scenery and the company of friends and family. The three walking/running routes are there and as ever, there is a route to suit all including a wheelchair/pushchair friendly 5km stroll."

This year there will be a choice of three different bike routes - 25km, 50km and 100km for people aged 13 and over. Those aged 13 to 17 must be accompanied by a person aged 18 or over.

The event will take place on June 13 with staggered start times. The 25km cycling route will begin before noon, the 50km before 11am and the 100km before 9am.

Route maps are provided by the organisers including turn-by-turn instructions and suggested refreshment stops.

Everyone who completes one of the routes will receive a medal and certificate of achievement.

Registration for the walks and runs is £8 per person and £10 for cyclists - all of which goes to Rotary charities. The amount raised through sponsorship goes to the charity or good cause of your choice.

Rotary Nailsea and Backwell is hoping for a bumper year. Participants will be able to take part on June 13, or any day until the end of July. Guided walks are available for the 5km and 10km routes.

For more details, log on to nailsearotary.org or contact Graham Hunt on 07970 771845, or via email at grahamjeanhunt@tiscali.co.uk