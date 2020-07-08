Burnham Businesses forced to reclose

Three businesses in Burnham have been force to close just days after reopening due to new cases of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lighthouse Kitchen & Carvery reopened on Saturday but had to close again within two days after a customer tested positive for the virus.

Announcing the news on its Facebook Page, bosses said: “This isn’t the message we wanted to write so soon but The Lighthouse will be closed due to a customer testing positive to Covid-19.

“We are slowly getting through our list of customers that were in the pub on Saturday.

“All our staff are going to be tested and we will reopen when the time is safe to do so.

“Thanks to all the positive phone calls.”

The pub, in Highbridge Road, has since posted that all staff tests have come back negative, but the venue will remain closed due to Government guidelines.

Sagaar Indian takeaway, in Abingdon Street, also closed on Saturday after the business found out one of their drivers had been in the pub at the same time as the person who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The business has closed to undertake a deep clean and the owners notified customers of their closure via a post on their Facebook page, which read: “It saddens me to tell you all that due to unforeseen circumstances, we are closing Saagar indian takeaway up until Friday.

“This is due to because one of the driver has been in the same pub as the person who has tested positive to Covid-19.

“This decision was not made easily, however during these tough times everybody’s health is the number one priority.

“During this period we will be deep cleaning the whole building to ensure when it is reopened we will be ready to go.

“We look forward to seeing you all again very soon. The Sagaar Team.”

Vape Escape, in Chapel Street, also closed after it was informed a customer who had visited on Saturday tested positive for the virus.

The vape bar completed a deep clean and tested all of its staff, in line with Government guidelines.

Staff tests came back negative and the store has now reopened.

A number of businesses, including pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, museums and arcades, were able to reopen on Saturday under the new Government guidelines, after three months of lockdown.