New crossing to improve safety on Festival Way cycle path

Published: 4:00 PM May 18, 2021

The crossing aims to make it safer for people who are walking and cycling to cross the busy B3128. - Credit: North Somerset Council

A new signal-controlled toucan crossing has been installed on the popular Festival Way by Ashton Court Estate.

The project has been delivered by North Somerset Council, working with Sustrans and the crossing aims to make it safer for people who are walking and cycling to cross the busy B3128.

Before the crossing was installed. - Credit: North Somerset Council

Walking and cycling charity Sustrans identified the crossing near Ashton Court Estate as a priority for improvements after a nationwide audit of the National Cycle Network. The charity allocated £140,000 of Department for Transport funding to North Somerset Council to deliver the safety improvements.

The new signal-controlled toucan crossing is suitable for all path users, including those with adapted cycles, tandems and cycle trailers to safely cross the high volumes of traffic on the B3128.

The improvements will connect the Festival Way to Bristol, and to the recently built traffic-free route through Ashton Court.

North Somerset Council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, Cllr Mike Solomon, said: “The Festival Way is a popular, key route. It brings North Somerset residents to Ashton Court and on into Bristol and allows Bristol residents to access the North Somerset countryside and towns on foot or by bike.

“We are very pleased to have collaborated with Sustrans on this project, which will improve the safety at an important and well-used point on our walking and cycling network. Giving more people the infrastructure and opportunity to lead healthy and active lifestyles will help us meet our goal of becoming a carbon-neutral district by 2030.”

Head of partnerships at Sustrans, Jon Usher, said he is ‘really happy’ to see the scheme completed.

He added: “As one of our Paths For Everyone projects, the work aimed to make this traffic-free route more accessible, safer, and more enjoyable for all.

“Enabling more people to walk, scoot, wheel or cycle for their everyday journeys is essential to tackling the climate emergency across the West of England.

As well as the new crossing, visibility has been increased on the stretch of road by removing low-level vegetation and raising the crown of some sycamore trees.

North Somerset Council used additional funding from the Joint Local Transport Plan to meet the total cost of the scheme.