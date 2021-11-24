Man sentenced to at least 24 years for trying to kill his parents

Richardson will serve at least 24 years in prison. - Credit: Archant

A man has been sentenced to at least 24 years in custody for the attempted murder of both of his parents.

James Richardson, aged 33, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on November 23 after he admitted trying to kill Janet and George Richardson.

The couple, in their 60s, were found seriously injured at a property near the Henley Lane area of Yatton on April 10.

Richardson, of no fixed address, will begin his sentence in a hospital for mentally ill patients and will be transferred to prison when he is deemed to be well enough.

While in custody, Richardson threw a cup of hot tea at a police officer and later admitted assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The BBC reported that Richardson admitted striking his parents three times with a crowbar 'with full force' after going to their home to ask for money and to collect some property.

His father George suffered a fractured skull and elbow, and his mother Janet was found with the crowbar still lodged in her skull.

She has only recently been discharged from hospital and into a nursing home and is expected to require long-term care.

Following the attack he was found in undergrowth close to where he had been staying in his friend's shed in Kewstoke.

Richardson lived in a psychiatric facility between 2013 and 2019, and was re-admitted for six months over the Christmas period in 2019 after trying to strangle his father.

A restraining order was issued when he made threats to kill his mother in July 2020.

The court heard that people living with Richardson at a hostel in Melksham, Wiltshire, said he had often talked of being the devil and about his fantasies of killing his parents.

Despite the restraining order, his parents continued to support him financially and would have occasional phone contact with him.

He denied breaching a restraining order and the charge was left to lie on file.

Richardson has been in and out of psychiatric units since his mid-teens and suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

His parents believe his mental illness was triggered by his cannabis use.

He will spend at least 24 years in custody, with an extended licence of five years.