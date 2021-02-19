Woman in her 90s is victim of distraction burglary in Backwell

Published: 4:50 PM February 19, 2021

Anyone who saw what happened should contact the police on 101 giving reference number 5221034194. - Credit: Archant

Police are reminding people of security advice following a distraction burglary in Backwell earlier this week.

On Tuesday at around 2.30-3.30pm, a woman living near Station Road received a knock on her front door from a male who said he was delivering shopping to her.

The woman, who is in her 90s, said she had not made an order and refused to accept the goods. He said he could only accept her refusal if she wrote a note to that effect and while she went into another room to do so, her handbag was taken from the hallway.

The male is described as being in his mid-to-late teens, approximately 5ft 3-5ins, with short straight black hair. He did not have any facial hair.

PC Nikki Adams from the Operation Remedy team said: “Distraction burglars often target the most vulnerable or elderly, believing they are likely to be the most trusting.

“Although we believe this is an isolated incident at this time, we’d urge everyone to be aware of the signs of doorstep crime and to raise awareness with family and friends to prevent similar occurrences.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or has experienced a similar call, should contact police on 101 giving reference number 5221034194.”