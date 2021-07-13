News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Thieves break into firefighter's car and steal drone equipment batteries  

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 7:12 AM July 13, 2021   
The equipment was taken from the car outside of the firefighters’ home on the evening of July 7.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service is appealing for help after one of their firefighter's cars was broken into and drone equipment batteries were swiped.  
The service says the batteries belong to Portishead Fire Station, and without them, they will not be able to use the drones to help with rescues, fires, road traffic incidents and ‘much more’.  

A spokesman from Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: “On July 7, one of our firefighter's cars was broken into outside their home.  

“Sadly, batteries from our drone equipment were taken from the car.  

“The drone batteries belong to Portishead Fire Station and without them, we won’t be able to use our drones to help us with rescues, fires, road traffic accidents and much more.” 

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Avon and Somerset Constabulary on 101, quoting the crime reference number 5221153322.  

Avon Fire and Rescue Service adds that alternatively, the batteries can be returned to Portishead Fire Station in Station Road.  

