Suspended prison sentence for fly-tipper 

Published: 4:28 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 4:30 PM July 19, 2021

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay costs of more than £2,000 for fly-tipping in Long Ashton.

Stuart Bowering of Hawkfield Road in Bristol, entered a guilty plea at North Somerset Magistrates Court on April 15 to charges brought by North Somerset Council for twice fly-tipping waste in Wild Country Lane.

The fly-tipped waste consisted of mixed garden waste, roofing material, wood, cardboard, plastic and children’s toys. Both offences were recorded on CCTV in the area and, having obtained the vehicle registration number of the vehicle used, officers found that Mr Bowering was the registered keeper at the time the offence took place.

Due to the fly-tipped waste blocking the country lane where lighting was limited the offences were considered a high risk to road users and a deliberate act. This being the case, the district judge referred the case to Bristol Crown Court for sentencing.

On July 9, Bowering appeared at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing. He was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for two years, and was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay full costs to the council of £2,012.90.

When sentencing Bowering, Judge James Patrick said: "You committed extremely anti-social offences, deliberately disposed of waste, went into a country lane and simply emptied it into the road. Any cyclist, car, pedestrian, horse rider would have been significantly affected by that.

“You did it once, the council cleared it up, then you went and did it again. It was thrown from the back onto the hedgerow.

"You deliberately chose exactly the same location. Clean-up costs are modest but people who have paid for it are the people who pay council tax.”

Welcoming the outcome of the prosecution, Cllr Mike Solomon, the council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: “Fly-tipping is completely unacceptable and has a negative impact on our local environment, communities and, in this case, the waste posed a significant risk to anyone wishing to enjoy their local area.

"North Somerset Council will investigate all incidents of fly-tipping and issue fixed penalty notices or prosecute individuals when sufficient evidence is found.”

Residents who find fly-tipped waste are encouraged to report it online to the council as soon as possible at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/flytipping