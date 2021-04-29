News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Warning letters issued to shops caught selling alcohol to under-18s

Vicky Angear

Published: 6:57 AM April 29, 2021   
alcohol purchases

Officers carried out a test purchase operation and found nine shops did not ask for identification when selling alcohol to young people. - Credit: Pixabay

A number of shops in North Somerset have been selling alcohol to young people without checking identification.

Police were contacted by several members of the public who raised concerns about under-18s purchasing alcohol, and subsequent antisocial behaviour in the area.

Officers, in Nailsea - assisted by cadet leaders - visited 17 shops as part of a test purchase operation. In nine shops, alcohol was sold to young people without checking identification.

Warning letters have been issued to the store owners, who will also be given further education around asking for identification from young people buying alcohol.

Acting Police Sergeant Ali Codd said “We are disappointed at the number of shops who sold alcohol without asking for identification and would like to remind retailers of their responsibility to challenge appropriately any person attempting to purchase alcohol who looks under the age of 25.

“Future similar operations will be taking place where any offences may be dealt with by a prosecution.

“We would also like to remind and encourage members of the community to contact the neighbourhood team if you have concerns about underage drinking and/or antisocial behaviour.”

