Man in police custody following the death of a woman

Published: 11:31 AM September 30, 2021

A man is in police custody following his arrest on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Portishead.

Police found the woman's body at a house in Paper Mill Gardens yesterday (Wednesday).

The cause of death is currently unconfirmed but a man was detained at the property and remains in police custody today (Thursday).

House to house enquiries have been carried out and investigations are expected to continue at the address.

While formal identification is yet to be completed, family members are aware of the woman's death and will be supported by specially-trained liaison officers.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Roger Doxsey said: "This is a terrible time for everyone who knew this woman.

"We know the community may have questions and concerns but we ask for your patience and understanding as we complete a thorough investigation.

"If you have any information which could help please call 101 and give the reference 5221227631."