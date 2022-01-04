News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Meet police and get your bike safety marked in your street!

Paul Jones

Published: 6:00 AM January 4, 2022
An increasing number of police officers were assaulted while on duty last year.

Police officers will come to your street - Credit: Archant

Residents can meet members of their local policing team, and get their bikes marked, at neighbourhood events this month.

Avon and Somerset Police officers will be in Yatton High Street on January 5 between 9am and 10.30am, at Kingston Seymour Village Hall on January 18 from 10.30am to 11.30am and back in Yatton High Street on the same day between 1pm and 3pm.

"These dates are your chance to come and meet your local neighbourhood policing team to discuss Police-related issues and things happening within your town," a police spokesperson said.

"We will also be offering free bike marking at these events."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, January 29, officers will be running a Bike Marking Road Show in Yatton.

"Please get in touch with us if you would like us to attend your street. We will be making our way around our area," the spokesperson added.

"We would like to offer a free bike marking service and we thought this would be a great way of meeting our local community and a perfect opportunity for you not to have to travel to us and that we will come to you.

"This is the perfect time to make sure those new bikes bought for Christmas are safe and secure. Look out for us on this day in our mobile police station."

