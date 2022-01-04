Police officer honoured for mental health work

Insp Owen has worked to improve mental health responses from police - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

An Avon and Somerset Police officer has been recognised in the New Year's Honours list for his work on mental health.

Inspector Jon Owen was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) for his innovative work to improve the force's response to people in mental health crisis.

"Often the incidents our officers are called to help with involve people experiencing mental ill health," said a spokesperson.

"Thanks to one of Inspector Owen’s initiatives, frontline officers can get practical real-time guidance on mental health legislation and how to access support from NHS community mental health services from a cadre of more than 50 officers who have had extra training.

"Jon’s role has also enhanced our partnerships with NHS colleagues providing mental health services.

"His work has not only improved our support for vulnerable people in the community. His leadership has helped to break down barriers and encouraged colleagues within the police service to take care of their own mental health."

Insp Owen's approach has been recognised as best practice by the College of Policing.