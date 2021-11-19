News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Police appeal for witnesses to burglary in Pill

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:40 PM November 19, 2021
Avon and Somerset Constabulary has asked the public for help following a burglary in Pill, North Somerset. 

A woman in her 70s was burgled last Friday (November 12) in the Lodway Gardens area between 4-7pm.

She came home to find somebody had forced entry into her house and stole personal items including jewellery and bank cards.

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, or may have any information that could assist with their inquires.

If you witnessed the crime or noticed anything suspicious, call the police on 101 referencing crime number 5221267022.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. They never ask who you are, just what you know.


Pill News
North Somerset News

