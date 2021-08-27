Car stolen during burglary in Portishead

Published: 7:28 AM August 27, 2021

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after offenders broke into a property in Portishead and stole bank cards and a car.

A property close to the marina was broken into in the early hours of July 28.

The offenders stole bank cards and a 2012 black Ford Focus, which had stickers on the passenger side of the windscreen.

The suspects were described as white, of slim build, in their late-teens or early 20s and between 5ft 9ins and 5ft 11ins.

Avon and Somerset Police has been carrying out CCTV enquiries, which show a man officers are keen to speak to.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the man pictured in the image is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221171340.



